Glenn Rieder to receive incentives topping $1M from West Allis, plans to add jobs

Posted 5:56 pm, December 25, 2016
WEST ALLIS — New jobs are coming to West Allis.

Glenn Reider Incorporated is set to receive more than $1 million in incentives to move its headquarters from Milwaukee to West Allis.

The architectural company plans to build an $8 million production and office space at S. 67th Place.

Glenn Reider currently employs 84 people within Milwaukee and plans to add more jobs in manufacturing, labor and administrative roles.

