Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game flexed to 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on January 1st — New Year’s Day — has been flexed to 7:30 p.m. Central Time instead of its original noon timeslot, the NFL announced on Sunday, December 25th.

The game, originally scheduled to be broadcast on FOX, will instead air on NBC’s Sunday Night Football from Ford Field in Detroit.

Green Bay’s regular-season finale is set to be the de facto NFC North title game, regardless of the result of Detroit’s Week 16 game in Dallas on Monday night.

The winner of the January 1st showdown between the Packers and Lions will win the NFC North and be guaranteed to host a playoff game.