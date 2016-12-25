Duplex housing 2 families likely a total loss after fire near 35th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th were on the scene of a fire at a home near 35th and Concordia.

FOX6 News was told the family living in the upper unit at the home was home at the time — and they were able to get out safely.

The family living in the lower unit was not home at the time.

It is believed the fire started in the basement. It then spread through the walls — creeping all the way up into the attic.

Firefighters tried to put the fire out from the inside of the home, but the cold temperatures and wind outside made it difficult to knock it down.

Firefighters conducted a search for occupants before moving outside to continue trying to put the fire out.

“A fire on any day is a tragedy to the person having a fire. On Christmas, it`s even more tragic when we see what the kids have to go through and the families. We hate to see that,” Deputy Chief David Votsis said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.

It is believed the home is likely a total loss after this fire.

RC volunteers have busy Christmas Day assisting 4 adults/6kids after duplex fire in MKE. @RedCrossWIS @tmj4 @WISN12News @fox6now — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) December 25, 2016

