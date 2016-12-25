“I’m the guy who does the crosswalk with the red car:” 84-year-old gifted a car by stranger when his was stolen

ODESSA, Missouri — Even at 84 years old, nothing slows down Robert Slusher. Every morning and every afternoon the Missouri grandfather stands in front of the school, working as the crossing guard.

“Everyone is used to seeing my little red Cavalier down there. A lot of people I see don’t really know for sure who I am except I’m the guy who does the crosswalk down there with the red car,” Slusher told KSHB.

Slusher’s red car was stolen just before Christmas while he was inside City Hall — cleaning it.

“I didn’t know what to think. I called [my wife] and said ‘we better get someone to pick up the pizza because it’s a long walk from here out to the Pizza Hut and my car is gone,'” Slusher said.

Without a car, Slusher’s daughter-in-law took to social media and posted about her father’s stolen vehicle. Word spread quickly.

“I wasn’t even aware of the story until the phone call. That’s the crazy part,” Jeremy Carr told KSHB.

Carr, who owns a small car lot, received a phone call from a friend asking if he had any inexpensive cars for Slusher — as friends and family members were putting together a GoFundMe account to help buy him a new vehicle.

Carr decided to give the man a car free of charge!

“All of the hard work. Him being a crossing guard, they took that away from him and now he can’t get there and get around. That was the part that got me the most. Everyone should pitch in and make things a lot easier for everyone,” Carr said.

Slusher’s red car was recovered.

According to KSHB, thieves painted the outside black and his insurance company deemed it a “total loss.”

But he has a car to drive, thanks to Carr. And a new friendship to boot!