“It’s always been a dream:” 75-year-old woman receives college degree from Marian University

FOND DU LAC — It has been said that some people wait a lifetime for one special moment. A 75-year-old woman waited three quarters of a century! She’s celebrating a big accomplishment this Christmas.

Doris Newby Armstrong

Having devoted her life to family, a career and volunteering, Doris Newby Armstrong never carved out time for herself.

“I`ve always wanted to go back to college — but never saw the right time, the right fit for me,” Armstrong said.

That is, until her church, Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ partnered with Marian University and offered the “Trained Pulpit, Trained Pew Initiative.”

Armstrong couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Doris Newby Armstrong

“I said ‘this is my time. I want this piece of paper. It`s not like I need a job. I`m retired. But it’s always been a dream of mine to walk across the stage and hand the diploma to my mom,'” Armstrong said.

Armstrong’s mother has passed away, but she has accomplished her goal of graduating from college.

“It was a dream come true. I’m still — I`m in awe right now. I’m still like ‘is this for real?’ Little `ole me?’ It`s unbelievable,” Armstrong said.

Doris Newby Armstrong

Domonic and Deven Johnson

She got her college degree at the age of 75. Her grandsons and her daughter knew she could do it.

“It shows that no matter how old you are, that you can still complete your life goals if you have enough drive and determination,” Domonic and Deven Johnson, Armstrong’s grandsons said.

Nina Johnson

“My mom is my role model. And as a woman who has grown up knowing that there`s no such thing as boundaries, she`s set the bar very high and this is just another ring in her notch,” Nina Johnson, Armstrong’s daughter said.

Doris Newby Armstrong

“I`m showing them that it`s never too late to do what you want to do, but you have to take that step to do it,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong received a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in communication from Marian University. She graduated with honors — magna cum laude.

