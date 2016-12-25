Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

MillerCoors to demolish 110,000-square-foot building near brewery

Posted 5:57 pm, December 25, 2016, by
MillerCoors_400x225

A 110,000 square foot building owned by MillerCoors is set for demolition.

A building near 9th and Somers — near the Leinenkugel Brewing Company site will be torn down, and some of the space will be used for truck parking.

MillerCoors officials said it’s one of several abandoned buildings that will be demolished.

The company filed for the demolition permit earlier in December.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s