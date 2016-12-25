× MillerCoors to demolish 110,000-square-foot building near brewery

A 110,000 square foot building owned by MillerCoors is set for demolition.

A building near 9th and Somers — near the Leinenkugel Brewing Company site will be torn down, and some of the space will be used for truck parking.

MillerCoors officials said it’s one of several abandoned buildings that will be demolished.

The company filed for the demolition permit earlier in December.

