Nearly 30,000 strollers sold at Babies "R" Us, online recalled due to laceration, fall hazards

MILWAUKEE — Aria Child is recalling nearly 30,000 strollers due to laceration and fall hazards.

The recall, announced on December 20th includes “Qbit” strollers for children up to 50 pounds.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child.

The recalled strollers have four sets of two wheels, a five-point harnessed restraint system, a full-sized reclining seat, a storage basket, a removable cup holder and a travel storage bag. The strollers can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers. The strollers are mostly black with an accent color.

The “gb” red box logo is printed on the harness and on both sides of the stroller legs and “Qbit” is printed in white on the stroller legs.

The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a sticker on the rear leg of the stroller, directly above the wheels, next to the storage basket.

Model Number Accent Color Date of Manufacture 10AW1G-AQU2U aqua March 25, 2015 through March 9, 2016 The date of manufacture is formatted as YYYY|MM|DD. 10AW1G-RAS2U raspberry 10AW1G-WHT2U white 10AW1G-CHA4U charcoal 10AW1G-CIR5U citrus lemon

Aria Child has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

These strollers were sold at Babies “R” US and other retail stores nationwide and at Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.