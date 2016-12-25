Oak Creek Senior Eliot Koss active in swimming, track & band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- Elliot Koss participates in swimming and track & field at Oak Creek High School. Elliot prefers swimming, even though he only started competing in the sports since his freshman year. He says he wasn't very fast when he was a freshman, but he has been able to improve quickly. Last year he swam the 100 free in 55 seconds. This year he hopes to get that down to 54 or 53. In track, Elliot competes in the high jump. His best last year was 5'8". He also plays trombone for the State Champion Oak Creek Marching Knights.