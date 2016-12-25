Parishioners wear pajamas to Christmas Day Mass in Wauwatosa: “We thought it’d be fun for families”

Posted 5:38 pm, December 25, 2016, by

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near North Avenue and Wauwatosa Avenue celebrated Mass on Christmas Day Sunday, December 25th at 11:00 a.m.

It was their second of two Masses celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The pews were filled at the church.

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

Pastor Jim Rand invited parishioners to come dressed in their pajamas!

Many did — looking cozy in plaid and fuzzy fabrics. Some even wore their slippers.

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

“We did that partly as a lark. We thought that would be fun for families that might have spent some time around the tree and had breakfast. And we thought, if we`re going to do that, then let`s invite people to bring pajamas to donate to the Sojourner Family Peace Center. We`re really making pajamas a major part of the celebration, the giving to others!” Pastor Rand said.

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

Pajamas during Mass at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church in Wauwatosa

The collection basket sat at the front of the church — filled with many donations.

Pastor Rand joined the fun — showing off his pajama pants and slippers he wore under his robe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment