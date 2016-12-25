Parishioners wear pajamas to Christmas Day Mass in Wauwatosa: “We thought it’d be fun for families”

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near North Avenue and Wauwatosa Avenue celebrated Mass on Christmas Day Sunday, December 25th at 11:00 a.m.

It was their second of two Masses celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The pews were filled at the church.

Pastor Jim Rand invited parishioners to come dressed in their pajamas!

Many did — looking cozy in plaid and fuzzy fabrics. Some even wore their slippers.

“We did that partly as a lark. We thought that would be fun for families that might have spent some time around the tree and had breakfast. And we thought, if we`re going to do that, then let`s invite people to bring pajamas to donate to the Sojourner Family Peace Center. We`re really making pajamas a major part of the celebration, the giving to others!” Pastor Rand said.

The collection basket sat at the front of the church — filled with many donations.

Pastor Rand joined the fun — showing off his pajama pants and slippers he wore under his robe.