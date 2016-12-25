Recognize them? Brookfield police seek 5 suspects after theft from Burlington Coat Factory

Posted 2:26 pm, December 25, 2016

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are looking for five suspects — four women and a man in connection with a theft from Burlington Coat Factory.

It happened Friday, December 23rd at the store on W. Capitol Drive near 124th Street.

Police say an estimated $2,000 in merchandise was taken from the store. The suspects were caught on surveillance camera taking the merchandise from the store.

Police have released surveillance photos of two female suspects:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

