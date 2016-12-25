Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

Red Cross assists 2 adults, 8 children after stove fire in home near 24th and Locust

Posted 6:31 pm, December 25, 2016, by
Milwaukee Fire Department

Milwaukee Fire Department

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire at their home near 24th and Locust on Christmas Day — Sunday, December 25th.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and eight children after the stove fire.

The building where the fire happened is a duplex, but one unit was vacant.

The damage is estimated at $6,000.

The family living in the home was displaced as a result of smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s