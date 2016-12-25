× Red Cross assists 2 adults, 8 children after stove fire in home near 24th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire at their home near 24th and Locust on Christmas Day — Sunday, December 25th.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and eight children after the stove fire.

The building where the fire happened is a duplex, but one unit was vacant.

The damage is estimated at $6,000.

The family living in the home was displaced as a result of smoke damage.

No one was hurt.