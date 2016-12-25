Salvation Army’s Christmas Family Feast provides food, fellowship for 8,000: “A lot of families”

MILWAUKEE — With 8,000 people on the guest list, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Family Feast was the largest Christmas Day meal in the state of Wisconsin.

The annual Christmas Family Feast is a FREE event — open to the public.

“That’s a lot of families. It’ an event that’s almost a year in the making and here we are!” Krachel Greenwood with the Salvation Army said.

Another impressive number was the number of volunteers that made this possible.

“I told him one day I wanted to volunteer,” Norma Garner said.

Garner was encouraged by a friend and pastor. Sunday, December 25th marked her second straight year volunteering at this meal.

“Tradition. They give here every year. It helps bring everyone closer. I even have a lot of family volunteering here today,” Garner said.

Families were seated and waited on. It was a well-orchestrated operation.

“They get a tray full of food and come and serve you right at your table!” Greenwood said.

On the menu — an estimated 2,000 pounds of ham, 2,400 pounds of turkey and a back-breaking amount of side dishes including yams, green beans, mashed potatoes and dinner rolls.

Now in its 27th year, the Christmas Family Feast is made possible thanks to your donations.

“Whether they come here to enjoy a warm meal, whether they come here to volunteer — Christmas would not be the same without the Christmas Family Feast!” Greenwood said.

Governor Scott Walker and his family volunteered at the Christmas Family Feast Sunday for the 15th year.

Tonette, Matt, Alex & I just finished volunteering for our 15th year at the Salvation Army Christmas Family Feast. pic.twitter.com/qfk3dYHSLi — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) December 25, 2016

