GLENDALE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Glendale.

73-year-old Stanley Sweet was last seen on Christmas Day — Su

nday, December 25th around 2:45 p.m.

He is a white man, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and a gray baseball cap.

Sweet has a gray goatee.

He’s believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police.