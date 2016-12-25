× State Patrol arrests woman for operating under the influence; had child in vehicle

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 24-year-old Middleton woman in the Oconomowoc area on Saturday evening, December 24th for operating a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense). Officials say she also had a child in the vehicle.

It was around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Wisconsin State Patrol dispatch received a citizen’s report of a vehicle swerving in traffic lanes travelling east on I-94. State Patrol dispatch was able to triangulate a response with a trooper based on the caller’s updates.

The State Trooper noted poor driving behavior and initiated a traffic stop.

An investigation revealed probable cause that the Middleton woman was in violation of operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance.

The woman was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then to the Waukesha County Jail.

Officials say the driver’s one-year old child was in the vehicle — and was turned over to family members.