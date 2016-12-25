“This town is going to be rocking:” Hartford residents open their homes for folks to stay during U.S. Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Have you ever thought about renting your home to strangers? Dozens are trading in their comfort to give others convenience during the 2017 U.S. Open Championship.

One of the best golf courses in the country is in the Town of Erin in Washington County.

"It's the talk of the town," said Denise Ehlert.

Residents are elated that the 2017 U.S. Open will be held at Erin Hills.

"I think it's so exciting," said Ehlert.

Ehlert and her husband, Mike said they want to get in on the action and help out in their own way.

"We decided we have a unique place here and lots to offer. I think somebody would really enjoy to stay here," said Mike Ehlert.

June 11th through the 18th will be the first time ever the state of Wisconsin will host a U.S. Open and more than 35,000 people are expected to attend each of the championship days.

"This town is going to be rocking. It's going to be crazy," said the Ehlerts.

With people from across the country headed to Wisconsin -- accommodations are in high demand.

"Hospitality groups have contacted me. Some major sponsors have contacted me. Sports management companies -- so they would be bringing in people to entertain," said Chris Howard, Ogden Residential broker-owner.

Hotel space is limited, so Howard started a private rental program.

"We currently have about 80 properties," said Howard.

The Ehlert home in nearby Hartford is one of them.

"It's a real comfortable home. You have a beautiful deck out back, beautiful sunrises and sunsets. It's a nice country setting. There's hiking around. You can go back and do hiking," said Ehlert.

It's an opportunity to give guests a place to stay while being part of history.

"I want to be part of the hubbub. It's kind of cool to be involved," said Ehlert.

The U.S. Open Championship will take place from June 11th through June 18th.