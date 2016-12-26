× 3 Moscow train stations evacuated after bomb threats

Up to 3,000 passengers and staff have been evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats, according to Russia’s state-run news agency Sputnik.

“Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site. Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station. We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs,”

Sputnik, the English language version of RIA Novosti, said Monday citing a source in the emergency services.