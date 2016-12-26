Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

3 Moscow train stations evacuated after bomb threats

Posted 6:26 am, December 26, 2016
Breaking News

Up to 3,000 passengers and staff have been evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats, according to Russia’s state-run news agency Sputnik.

“Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site. Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station. We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs,”

Sputnik, the English language version of RIA Novosti, said Monday citing a source in the emergency services.

