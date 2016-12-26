× Admirals fall to Chicago Wolves, 5-2

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals picked up goals by Trevor Smith and Vladislav Kamenev, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves in Amtrak Rivalry action on Monday night, December 26th at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The loss was the third straight for Milwaukee, their first three game skid in regulation of the season.

The Wolves got on the board first when Brett Sterling tallied his fifth goal of the year with a slapper from the top of the right circle just 2:20 into the game.

Milwaukee Captain Trevor Smith tied the score at one 6:33 of the second period when he skated into the Wolves zone 2-on-1 with Pontus Aberg. Smith held the puck long enough to freeze Chicago goalie Phoenix Copley and then fired a wrister that beat him stick side.

Chicago regained the lead on a power play goal with 2:44 remaining in the 2nd period as Samuel Blais redirected a Sterling shot from between the dots.

Blais scored again with just over ten minutes to play in the game to make it a 3-1 lead.

Wade Megan’s empty net goal at 17:23 made it 4-1 Chicago.

The Ads wouldn’t quite, however, and Vladislav Kamenev found a loose puck in front of the Chicago net and jammed it home for his eighth of the season to bring the Ads within two again with 1:47 to play.

However, another empty netter, this one by Ivan Barbashev sealed the deal for Chicago and finalized the score at 5-2.

The Admirals are off Tuesday before getting back at it against Iowa on Wednesday night from Panther Arena.