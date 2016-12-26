Body found in burned vehicle near 54th and Capitol Drive: “I’m disappointed in this city”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee after police say a body was found in a vehicle near 54th and Capitol Drive on Christmas Day -- Sunday, December 25th.

Police responded around 7:00 a.m.

There was a vehicle fire at this scene. Milwaukee firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered the body.

"I got into town on Christmas Eve," Terrell Brown said.

But instead of Santa, Brown spotted trouble early Sunday.

"I was actually sitting in the car and I saw a police car pull up. That's when I actually went in the house. Mother had went to the store and she actually saw a car on fire. I didn't smell nothing. I didn't see nothing until the police pulled up," Brown said.

Brown said this type of crime is exactly why he no longer lives in Milwaukee.

"I'm disappointed in the city," Brown said.

Brown said he still thinks of his hometown, just not as fondly as he once did.

"I'm still worried, you know, for my kids, my sister, my mother, my brother -- my whole family really, because a lot of things happening, you know, close to home," Brown said.

Brown said he's encouraged his family to follow in his footsteps and get out of Milwaukee.

"Yeah. It's about that time. My family actually heading that way. Everybody's trying to head that way," Brown said.