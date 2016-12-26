Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

Brookfield police seek 5 suspects accused of stealing $2K in items from Burlington Coat Factory

Posted 5:03 pm, December 26, 2016, by

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police need your help after five suspects stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Burlington Coat Factory store on Capitol Drive near 124th Street.

Burlington Coat Factory

“That’s a lot of merchandise. I mean, $2,000…” a Burlington customer said Monday, December 26th.

It happened Friday, December 23rd. It’s unclear exactly what was stolen — but police have released surveillance photos of two of the five suspects in this case.

Police say these two suspects, two other women and a man were responsible for the theft.

“I don’t know how they were able to rack up $2,000,” a Burlington customer said.

“I’m trying to think of the most expensive thing in Burlington,” Allen Morris said.

“Your coats are maybe, at the highest, a hundred and some dollars, and how did they walk out with security and alarms going off and everything?” Theresa Hudson said.

Police say the suspects left the store, bags in hand — doing their best to set a bad example this holiday season.

“It’s not about taking. It’s about giving,” Morris said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

