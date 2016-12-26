Family of Chicago man whose remains were found in Kenosha meet with police: “Someone had to bring him here”

KENOSHA — The family of Hozia Jackson, whose remains were found in Kenosha County in April met with Kenosha police on Monday, December 26th.

Police on December 19th announced the remains found in April had been identified.

The remains were found in a wooded area to the west of 122nd Avenue — just off the west frontage road of I-94 in Kenosha on April 5th.

The skeletal remains were determined to be human.

The remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist for examination. A subsequent DNA match established the remains to be of Hozia Jackson of Chicago.

Police said Jackson was reported missing in 2012. He was an African-American male, born in 1965.

“We just been like, lost — like stuck,” Rachel Jackson, Hozia Jackson’s niece said.

It has been almost five years since Jackson was first reported missing.

“On the 15th of February was my daughter`s birthday. That was the last time I seen him,” Sherry Newell, Jackson’s daughter said.

Jackson was a 47-year-old man from Chicago. His family said he had no connection to the Kenosha County area.

“We don`t know how he ended up out here. Right off West Frontage Road where he was found, right on the side there`s a club called Club Icon. It`s a gay club, so we gonna see if anyone know anything,” Rachel Jackson said.

The family met with Kenosha police on Monday morning and then drove to the wooded area where Jackson’s remains were found.

“There`s no way he came here. He don`t even drive. Someone had to bring him and put him here. Bring him right here,” Hayes Jackson, Hozia Jackson’s brother said.

While his family has found closure knowing his remains were found four years after his disappearance, they won’t have complete closure until they know what happened to him.

“We don`t have no other answers. Nothing. It`s still like a big `ole question mark,” Sherry Newell said.

Police do not have any leads in this case and the cause of death is undetermined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vicente Correa at 262-605-5241, the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.