Former teacher, her son found dead in NY apartment; woman once accused of having sex with student

NEW YORK — A mother and her four-year-old son were found dead inside their Harlem apartment the morning after Christmas — Monday, December 26th.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at the apartment on West 153rd Street near Broadway, they discovered two bodies.

36-year-old Felicia Barahona was found lifeless in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, police said.

Four-year-old Miguel Barahona was found submerged in the bathtub, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the causes of death. As of Monday evening, police said they’re investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News Felicia Barahona used to be a teacher at Clinton DeWitt High School in the Bronx.

She was accused in 2013 of having sex with a teenage student and, the source said, four-year-old Miguel is believed to have been conceived from that relationship.

Neighbors remembered the mother and son fondly and said the child loved to play with a Thomas the Tank Engine toy.

