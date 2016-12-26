× Milwaukee Bucks fall to Washington Wizards, who came from behind to win 107-102

WASHINGTON — Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points a season-high 16 assists and the Washington Wizards came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Monday night, December 26th.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points as Washington turned the game around on a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Markieff Morris added 18 in the Wizards’ sixth-straight home win and seventh this season after trailing by double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who had beaten the Wizards by 27 points in Milwaukee on Friday.

Milwaukee’s Tony Snell made a career-high six 3-pointers and set a season high with 20 points, but missed a baseline 3-point attempt late that could’ve tied it at 105-all.

Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Washington roared back while holding Milwaukee to just one field goal over a stretch of 6:41.