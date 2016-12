× Milwaukee high-rise apartment rents down over the past year

MILWAUKEE — Monthly rental rates for high-rise apartments in Milwaukee are down nearly 4.5 percent in 2016 according to a report by Real Page.

The analysis looked at 3,300 units in the Milwaukee market — finding the average rate at about $1,282.

The decrease compared to 2015 is the fifth highest in the country.

