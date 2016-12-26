President Obama vs. President-elect Trump: Dispute erupts over who would have won
HONOLULU — President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama are trading competing claims about who would have won if the 2016 presidential election had been a contest between the two men.
President Obama said in a podcast hosted by his former adviser David Axelrod that he’s confident he would have won a majority of Americans if he’d run this year on the vision he’s pursued for the last eight. He said Democrats didn’t communicate that vision clearly enough this year.
But President-elect Trump is disputing Obama’s claim. He said on Twitter that President Obama should say that, but added, “I say NO WAY!”
President-elect Trump is suggesting Obama’s record is the reason he wouldn’t have won again. He’s pointing to jobs leaving the U.S., “Obamacare” struggles and the conflict against the Islamic State group.
2 comments
Libsareliars
So why is this even news?? The liberal media still wetting the bed that Trump won? Give Obama a one way ticket out of this county. No one cares what this idiot says anymore!!!
hocuspocus13
All of Obama’s voters voted for Trump
Obama is a failure his voters recognized that and voted for Trump