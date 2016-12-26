× Proposed BRT line could help catalyze more than $60M in development

MILWAUKEE — The proposed bus rapid transit line has the potential to create more than $60 million in new development on parking lots and vacant buildings along the route.

That’s according to a report by students at UW-Milwaukee.

County officials want to start construction in 2018 on the nine-mile route between downtown Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

It is presented as a way to get workers to jobs downtown faster and easier.

