Proposed BRT line could help catalyze more than $60M in development

Posted 5:45 pm, December 26, 2016
MILWAUKEE — The proposed bus rapid transit line has the potential to create more than $60 million in new development on parking lots and vacant buildings along the route.

That’s according to a report by students at UW-Milwaukee.

County officials want to start construction in 2018 on the nine-mile route between downtown Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

It is presented as a way to get workers to jobs downtown faster and easier.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

