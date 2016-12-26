Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

UW-Madison students to carry sex toys to protest concealed carry bill

MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison students plan to carry sex toys around campus next semester to protest a bill that would allow concealed weapons in university classrooms.

Republican Rep. Jesse Kremer plans to introduce legislation that would allow concealed weapons in public colleges’ classrooms. UW-Madison sophomore Kat Kerwin is organizing the protest. She tells Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2hHCw08 ) concealed weapons will make students and professors uncomfortable.

A date for the protest hadn’t been set as of December 23rd, but plans call for it to take place sometime during the spring semester.

Kremer says the protesters are a small group of students and professors who are scared of guns just because they’re guns.

2 comments

  • confused

    Kat Kerwin says concealed weapons will make students and professors uncomfortable. So why carry sex toys around? Will they be concealed or open carry? Will they be new or used? Is this fake news? Is this a Russian hack? Who’s server is this?

    Reply Report comment
  • Tim Bones

    Concealed carry done correctly means your weapon is not visible to others. You only draw it when you are in reasonable fear for your life or great harm to yourself or others. Here in WI, to legally carry, one must apply and be issued the CCW license. Those who legally carry have proven to do so responsibly and few have messed up. If you fear being hurt by gun crime, the harm will most likely come from bad guys, not a legal CCW person.

    Reply Report comment