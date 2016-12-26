× Vote now: Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker vying for spot in 2017 All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE — There are two Milwaukee Bucks players vying for a spot in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, and they need your votes!

Voting for the All-Star Game began on Christmas Day. Voting ends on January 16th.

Bucks’ #34 Giannis Antetokounmpo and #12 Jabari Parker are in the running.

The NBA announced on December 19th that two new constituencies will be included in All-Star balloting — NBA players themselves and “a panel of basketball media.”

The move away from a 100 percent fan-selected starting five comes after years of voting returns marked by arguments about whether or not a player (or multiple players) coming off a brilliant start to the season has been unfairly elbowed out of a starting spot in the All-Star Game by another who might not have performed quite as well on the court, but who has a larger base of supporters able to stuff the ballot box and tilt the totals.

Here’s how to vote:

NBA.com voting page at NBA.com/vote: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on NBA.com/vote from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day, and select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Twitter: Tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE. Each Tweet may include only one player’s name or handle. Fans may vote for 10 unique players each day throughout the NBA All-Star voting period.

Facebook: Post the player’s first and last name along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE on your personal Facebook account, or comment on another’s Facebook post. Each post may include only one player’s name. Fans may post votes for 10 unique players per day throughout the voting period.

Google Search: Search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote Team Name” (ex: NBA Vote Celtics), and use respective voting cards to select teams and then players. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day throughout the voting period.

If you vote online HERE, you can get in the running for daily prizes.

Due to the North Carolina transgender bathroom law, the NBA has relocated the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend to New Orleans — during Mardi Gras. The game will be played on February 19th.