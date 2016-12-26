“We do care:” Milwaukee police district is touching the hearts of many this holiday season

Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

MILWAUKEE -- Gestures of love and kindness at one Milwaukee Police District are touching many hearts in their neighborhood. It's a holiday tradition helping build lasting relationships in the community.

On Monday, December 26th -- the day after Christmas -- he sun shone on Milwaukee Police District 4 near 70th and Silver Spring. But warmth radiated from inside too.

"To let them know the Milwaukee Police Department is not scary," said Milwaukee Police Officer Monique Foster.

In the lobby there was a Christmas tree, toys and stockings stuffed with goodies -- and these were not decorations, but rather, gifts for families stopping by.

"To see people come in with hardship, I want to let them know that we do care," said Foster.

It's an effort to comfort the kids or the adults.

"I've experienced them holding on to the bear, putting it up their face, the warmth of that," said Foster.

The stockings were handmade, donated by Blessed Savior Catholic Parish, along with candy and Beanie Babies.

"The children in this city need lots of love. They need lots of support. They need to know the community cares," said Val Fernando, Blessed Savior Catholic Parish.

MPD also identified families in need in the district. Local organizations or businesses donated gifts -- adopting them for Christmas.

"Helping that one person or that one kid at Christmas can really make a big difference in their life and help change their lives, and the lives of others around them," said Mike Varga, Rotork.

"I think we are getting a much stronger community because of the efforts that we have put together by building partnerships," said Mary Hoehne, Granville Business Improvement District.

"We do care. We do love them," said Foster.

The gifts and stockings will be on hand until the new year. Blessed Savior Catholic Parish is already planning their stocking donation efforts for next year.

