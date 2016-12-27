28-year-old woman in custody after man found shot to death near 88th & Arthur in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police say a 28-year-old woman is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Terrance Tucker.

Police say Tucker was shot and killed by the woman, and Tucker and the victim lived in the same home and were in a relationship.

On Friday, December 23rd police were contacted by Tucker’s family, who were wishing to report him missing.

Police responded to a home near 88th and Arthur to conduct a welfare check and found Tucker dead inside the home.

An investigation revealed he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office against the 28-year-old woman.