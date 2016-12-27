× Amazon teams up with Goodwill: You can ship your donations for FREE!

Amazon is offering a new use for all those empty shipping boxes. The retail giant is teaming up with Goodwill to encourage donations.

According to Amazon.com, donors can use the “Give Back Box” platform to ship donations to Goodwill for FREE through UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

The offer is good for all boxes that meet UPS or Postal Service regulations.

Amazon says donations go to your nearest participating Goodwill store.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how this works.