WATCH LIVE: President Obama welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Pearl Harbor

Amazon teams up with Goodwill: You can ship your donations for FREE!

Posted 3:15 pm, December 27, 2016, by
Grand Opening Of Amazon Fulfillment Center Features State Of The Art Technology

Amazon is offering a new use for all those empty shipping boxes. The retail giant is teaming up with Goodwill to encourage donations.

According to Amazon.com, donors can use the “Give Back Box” platform to ship donations to Goodwill for FREE through UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

The offer is good for all boxes that meet UPS or Postal Service regulations.

Amazon says donations go to your nearest participating Goodwill store.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how this works.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s