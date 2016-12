× Amazon to build two fulfillment centers in Chicago area

Amazon officials said the company has shipped more than one billion items during the 2016 holiday season — more than five times its sales in 2015 between November 1st and December 19th.

Of those one billion items, the Echo Dot was the most popular — selling nine times as many as the number sold in 2015.

There were plenty of last-minute shoppers — with December 23rd the most popular day for Prime Now deliveries.