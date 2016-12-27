× Governor Scott Walker brushes off AG probe into John Doe leaks

MAPLE BLUFF— Gov. Scott Walker is brushing off Attorney General Brad Schimel’s plans to investigate how evidence in a secret probe into Walker’s campaign got leaked to a newspaper.

The Guardian US in September published hundreds of sealed documents from the so-called John Doe investigation into whether Walker’s 2012 recall campaign illegally coordinated with outside groups. The state Supreme Court halted the probe last year.

Schimel said this month he wants to convene a grand jury to investigate the document leak.

Walker said Monday following a menorah lighting at the governor’s mansion that an investigation is Schimel’s prerogative and he’s not asking for anything from the attorney general. The governor says he expects Schimel to enforce the law but he’s more focused on economic and workforce issues in the next state budget.