Governor Walker names new transportation secretary

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 02: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and possible Republican presidential candidate speaks during the Rick Scott's Economic Growth Summit held at the Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center on June 2, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Many of the leading Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to speak during the event. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a new transportation secretary as he gears up for a budget battle over how to pay for roads.

Walker announced Tuesday that he has appointed Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dave Ross to serve as secretary of the Department of Transportation. Ross replaces Mark Gottlieb, who plans to resign effective Jan. 6.

Walker’s announcement didn’t offer any explanation for Gottlieb’s resignation. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said in an email to The Associated Press that Gottlieb plans to retire.

Gottlieb’s departure comes as the transportation budget faces a $1 billion shortfall. Walker has proposed delaying major projects and borrowing to pay for maintenance. Assembly Republicans have said everything should be considered, including raising the state’ gas tax.

