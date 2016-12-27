× Here’s a look at the life of actress and writer Carrie Fisher

Here’s a look at the life of actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie franchise.

Personal: Birth date: October 21, 1956

Birth place: Beverly Hills, California

Birth name: Carrie Frances Fisher

Father: Eddie Fisher, singer

Mother: Debbie Reynolds, actress and singer

Marriages: Paul Simon (August 1983-July 1984, divorced)

Children: with Bryan Lourd: Billie Catherine Lourd

Education: Attended Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, London

Other Facts: Nominated for two Emmy Awards.

Has acted in film, plays, and television, and written a number of best-selling books.

Fisher has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California State Senate.

She was diagnosed as suffering from bipolar disorder, “I was diagnosed at 24, but I had been seeing a therapist since I was about 15. I didn’t like the diagnosis…Then I overdosed at 28, at which point I began to accept the bipolar diagnosis.”

She credits the psychiatric hospital Silver Hill in New Canaan, Connecticut, with helping her get her life back together after treatment for alcohol addiction and bipolar disorder. “It was one of the best places I was ever institutionalized.”

Fisher is the well-respected script-doctor of such movies as “The Wedding Singer” and “Sister Act.”

Timeline: 1972 – Drops out of high school at age 15 to appear on Broadway in the musical, “Irene,” starring her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

1975 – Film debut in the movie “Shampoo,” starring Warren Beatty.

1977 – Stars as Princess Leia in the first “Star Wars” film.

1980 – Stars in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.”

1983 – Stars in “Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi.”

1990 – Release of the film adaptation of Fisher’s novel, “Postcards from the Edge,” starring Meryl Streep. The screenplay is also written by Fisher.

February 26, 2005 – Friend and Republican media adviser R. Gregory “Greg” Stevens is found dead in Fisher’s home.

November 15, 2006 – Her one-woman biographical play, “Wishful Drinking,” is produced in Los Angeles.

December 2008 – Publishes the memoir, “Wishful Drinking,” based on her 2006 one-woman play.

December 12, 2010 – Fisher’s documentary, “Wishful Drinking,” airs on HBO.

November 2011 – Her memoir, “Shockaholic,” is published.

December 14, 2015 – Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens premieres, with Fisher, along with Mark Hamill (“Luke Skywalker”) and Harrison Ford (“Han Solo”) reprising their original 1977 roles.

November 16, 2016 – Fisher reveals to People magazine she and co-star Harrison “Han Solo” Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of “Star Wars.”

December 23, 2016 – Is hospitalized after suffering a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.