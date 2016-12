× “Keep her safe till Jan. 1:” Man creates Go Fund Me account to “protect” Betty White from 2016

2016 is nearly over, but with four days left, and after the death Tuesday, December 27th of Carrie Fisher, Star Wars’ Princess Leia — there’s concern there’s still time for 2016 to claim the life of yet another celebrity.

That’s why one man is asking for donations to keep legendary actress Betty White safe until the New Year.

Demetrios Hrysikos set up the account on Tuesday.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s OK with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the GoFundMe page.

If Betty doesn’t want his protection, Demetrios wrote that he will donate any money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater, a youth theater company in order to mold “new artists to carry the mantel of all the great ones we lost this year,” he wrote.

The goal is to raise $2,000.

Fans of everyone’s favorite Golden Girl have taken to Twitter in recent days, expressing concern for the 94-year-old’s well-being.

2016,

Don't you touch her! DON'T YOU EVER TOUCH HER! DO NOT TOUCH BETTY WHITE! — #RadFinch21🎂 (@RadFinch) December 27, 2016

Did anyone check on Betty White? Because 2016 cannot take her too. — Sabina Park (@alliemorgiemom) December 27, 2016

when you see betty white trending and you automatically think she died because 2016 has been so bad to us. (she is not dead) pic.twitter.com/e3NRBt0ZN2 — nick🕊 (@ngreseth) December 27, 2016

YALL SOMEONE CHECK ON BETTY WHITE!!!!! 2016 got a few days left 😭😭😭 DONT DO IT 2016 — • AUSTIN • (@Austinn_Blakee) December 27, 2016

Here’s a look at the life of Emmy-award winning actress Betty White.

Personal: Birth date: January 17, 1922

Birth place: Oak Park, Illinois

Birth name: Betty Marion White

Father: Horace White, electrical engineer

Mother: Tess White

Marriages: Allen Ludden (June 14, 1963-June 9, 1981, his death); Lane Allen (1947-1949, divorced); Dick Barker (1945, divorced)

Children: Three stepchildren with Allen Ludden: David, Martha and Sarah

Other Facts: Nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy awards and won five.

Nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.

Was offered the role of Blanche Devereaux on “The Golden Girls,” but accepted the role of Rose Nyland instead.

Turned down a part in the 1997 film, “As Good as it Gets,” because she objected to a scene in which a dog is thrown down a laundry chute.

Timeline: 1940s – Has roles on several popular radio shows, including “Rin-Tin-Tin,” “This is Your FBI” and “The Great Gildersleeve.”

1949 – Lands her first role on television on “Hollywood on Television,” a live daily show.

1975 – Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1976 – Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1985-1992 – Plays Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls.”

1986 – Wins Emmy for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series for “The Golden Girls.”

1995 – Is inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

1996 – Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “The John Larroquette Show.”

January 23, 2010 – Is presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

May 8, 2010 – Hosts “Saturday Night Live.”

August 18, 2010 – Announces a two book deal with G. P. Putnam and Sons, a memoir called “Listen Up!” and “The Zoo and I: Betty and her Friends.”

August 21, 2010 – Wins a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her guest host spot on “Saturday Night Live.”

2010-2015 – Plays Elka Ostrovosky on “Hot in Cleveland.”

February 12, 2012 – Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling) for “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t).”

December 2013 – Earns the Guinness World Record for Longest TV Career for a female entertainer (74 years).

November 17, 2014 – TV Land announces the cancellation of “Hot in Cleveland.”

April 26, 2015 – Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.