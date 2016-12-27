Man recovering after being shot in stomach at Union Grove apartment complex

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Union Grove.

According to officials, deputies were called out to an apartment on West Street shortly after midnight for a rescue call. Deputies were told that there was a man who had been shot in the stomach by a woman.

When deputies arrived on scene the man was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Authorities say everyone involved is cooperating as they continue to investigate.

