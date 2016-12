× Marcus Theatres outperforming an industry on record pace in 2016

For the second time ever, domestic box office sales surpassed $11 billion in 2016, and sales are on track to break the all-time record set in 2015.

This year, Milwaukee-based Marcus Corporation is doing even better than the industry as a whole.

According to regulatory filings, box office revenue at Marcus Theatres is up more than eight percent from 2015.

