“People are really concerned:” Lawmakers submit letter to DOT, wonder whether crash over Hoan was preventable

MILWAUKEE — 27-year-old Christopher Weber died on Monday, December 19th after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below. Now, three Milwaukee lawmakers are questioning whether the bridge’s retaining walls are tall enough.

They’re asking the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to investigate whether the bridge’s side walls were built tall enough — and whether piled up snow created a ramp that enabled the fatal crash.

“People are really concerned,” Senator Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee said.

Three South Shore lawmakers are worried that the horrific fatal crash on December 19th could happen again. They are wondering whether the death of 27-year-old Christopher Weber, born in Seoul, South Korea, a graduate of Delavan-Darien High School and a graduate of UWM may have been prevented.

“Even going down to an elementary school and speaking to the kids, you could tell they were concerned because they had seen and heard about this,” Larson said.

“If you`re up there in high winds or stormy weather, it`s dangerous,” Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee said.

The lawmakers say the side walls on the Hoan Bridge, which was rebuilt in 2014 and 2015 seem too short.

In a letter to the DOT, they said a combination of wind and ice could send “multiple vehicles over the retaining wall” someday. They said they want the DOT to consider “taller guardrails, warning signs and removing snow from the Hoan altogether.”

They said plowed snow may have created a ramp on December 19th that enabled Weber’s truck to go over the edge.

“Looking at the way it was plowed, yes it was a ramp,” Sinicki said.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele disputes this. The county salts and plows the Hoan Bridge at the state’s request.

“It was a tragic accident, but it had nothing to do with snow ramps. Snow ramps — honestly, I heard this from the press, it`s not something that comes up because it`s not something that happens,” Abele said.

DOT officials did not answer questions from FOX6 for this story Tuesday, December 27th.

A spokesman said those who would have the answers were out of the office.

FOX6 News has also requested records regarding decisions made in the reconstruction of the bridge.