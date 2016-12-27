Police evacuate Trump Tower over suspicious package

NEW YORK — Police rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigated a report of a suspicious package Tuesday, December 27th.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows some people running through the lobby for the exits.

A spokesman for NYPD later tweeted that the all clear was given.

All clear at Trump Tower following the earlier suspicious package in the lobby — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) December 27, 2016

Out of an abundance of caution, NYPD Bomb Squad is responding to a suspicious package in the lobby of Trump Tower. Updates to follow — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) December 27, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, says he was in Manhattan with family. He says people were evacuated “very quickly,” with police shouting and telling people to leave.