Police evacuate Trump Tower over suspicious package
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: The Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan is seen on December 8, 2015 in New York City. Donald Trump's latest incendiary remarks concerning Muslims has led to criticism across the nation, including many of his fellow GOP presidential candidates. Trump said in a recent speech in South Carolina that he would block all Muslims from entering the United States until further intelligence and security measures were in place. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Police rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigated a report of a suspicious package Tuesday, December 27th.
Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows some people running through the lobby for the exits.
A spokesman for NYPD later tweeted that the all clear was given.
All clear at Trump Tower following the earlier suspicious package in the lobby
President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, says he was in Manhattan with family. He says people were evacuated “very quickly,” with police shouting and telling people to leave.
