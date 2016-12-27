“Race for the Hungry:” Food from El Rey donated to Milwaukee Christian Center by North Shore Bank

MILWAUKEE — It was a race for a good cause.

North Shore Bank on Tuesday, December 27th hosted a “Race for the Hungry” event.

Two members from the Milwaukee Christian Center raced through El Rey FoodMart on Burnham near Forest Home to fill their pantry’s wish list.

North Shore Bank then donated the food to the pantry.

Officials with the Milwaukee Christian Center said the donation was huge for the pantry.

“It’s fundamental. We’re a food pantry that’s open five days a week and it’s a challenge to maintain a variety of foods that are helpful for the people that we serve,” Karen Higgins said.

The El Rey FoodMart will accept donations of non-perishable food items for the Milwaukee Christian Center pantry for the rest of the month of December.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

