Simple & good looking: Some hair styles and trends for the new year

MILWAUKEE -- Maybe you want a new look for your New Year's Eve party this weekend, or just to spice things up in 2017. Carl spent the morning at Heads Up Salon with some styles and trends for the new year.

About Heads Up Salon (website)

Heads Up Salon has provided the highest quality hair care and styling to the Milwaukee area for over three decades. Our experienced and diverse group of stylists are passionate about hair design and are constantly pursuing new and exciting trends. That expertise has earned us the status as one of the few Elite Redken® Salons in the Milwaukee area.

Conveniently located in Greenfield, Wisconsin, owners Francis and Jean Mayhew are proud to deliver a friendly and comfortable environment for their clients and staff. At Heads Up Salon, you arrive as a client and leave as a friend.