BloodCenter of Wisconsin hosts 16th annual Season of Giving Blood Drive

Posted 10:03 am, December 28, 2016, by

MILWAUKEE -- For the 16th year in a row, BloodCenter of Wisconsin is hosting its Season of Giving Blood Drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit http://www.bcw.edu/.

The drive offers free admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo, free parking, free childcare and a voucher good for one free adult admission to the zoo at a later date. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is an especially great need for O negative donors. O negative blood is of critical importance, as it is the universal donor and the blood type.

Anyone 16 or older who is in general good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

