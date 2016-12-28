Can you help? Milwaukee police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Station on the Park on Layton Boulevard.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on December 23rd.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m., Suspect #1 entered the gas station and went into a restroom where he hid until emerging around 12:10 a.m. The suspect then robbed the cashier at gunpoint and stole money.

The investigation revealed that a second suspect had entered the restroom between 10:40 p.m.-12:10 a.m. and hid above the restroom’s ceiling tiles. After the robbery, both suspects fled from the store on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 25-35 years-old, 6’ tall, and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue and white baseball cap, dark glasses, a black coat, black pants, black shoes, and black cotton gloves.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket over a navy blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.