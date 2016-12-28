Court says DOJ doesn’t have to release videos featuring AG Schimel at training seminars

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state Department of Justice doesn’t have to release videos featuring Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel speaking at training seminars.

The state Democratic Party sued in 2014 to obtain videos of presentations on sexual predators that Schimel gave in 2009 and 2013. Schimel was a local prosecutor then but gave the presentations at DOJ seminars.

The party believes Schimel made inappropriate remarks during the talks but has offered no proof. Schimel has denied the allegations.

DOJ attorneys have refused to release the videos because they fear they will reveal law enforcement tactics and re-traumatize victims.

The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday, ruling 5-2 that the public harm outweighs disclosure.

