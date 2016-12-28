× Evenflo recalls nearly 30,000 children’s booster seats; child can loosen harness adjustment button

Evenflo is recalling nearly 30,000 children’s booster seats because the child can access a button and loosen the harness without the caregiver’s knowledge.

The recall began in September.

This voluntary recall impacts the use of the seat in the harnessed mode only.

It includes Evolve 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats — model number 34411700 (manufactured February 26th, 2015 to February 9th, 2016) and model number 34411741 (manufactured May 27th, 2015 to February 9th, 2016).

The affected seats have a button for adjusting the harness tightness. The child in the seat can access this button and loosen the harness without the caregiver’s knowledge.

While no injuries have occurred in connection with this issue, Evenflo identified a trend in complaints regarding use of the seat in harnessed mode through its regular review of consumer feedback.

Evenflo is said to be notifying registered owners and providing a remedy kit with a replacement harness adjustment button — free of charge.

If you have one of these booster seats, you can contact Evenflo at 1-800-233-5921 or by CLICKING HERE.