Federal appeals court: Oral arguments set in Brendan Dassey’s appeal

CHICAGO — A federal appeals court has scheduled oral arguments for Tuesday, February 14, 2017 on Brendan Dassey’s case for the murder of Teresa Halbach.

Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, are serving a life prison terms for the 1995 murder of Halbach.

Earlier this year, a federal judge tossed out Dassey’s confession and the conviction. The state, however, appealed that ruling — sending the case to the appeals court in Chicago.

According to the order issued on Wednesday, December 28th, each side will have 15 minutes to present to the judges. A decision would be issued sometime after that.

