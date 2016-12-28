× Flu cases on the rise in Wisconsin; seniors especially affected

MADISON — Flu cases are on the rise, and health officials in Wisconsin are urging people to take precautions.

Officials indicated in a news release issued on Wednesday, December 28th that there have been 161 influenza cases to date this flu season, and 95 influenza-associated hospitalizations, including eight children and 78 adults ages 50 and older. Of those hospitalized with influenza, 63 percent were ages 65 years and older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone aged six months and older should be vaccinated annually. To schedule a flu shot, contact your health care provider, pharmacy, local public health department or tribal health clinic, or go to the CDC website to find a flu vaccination center near you.