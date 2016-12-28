Germantown High School band, set to play in Italy, stuck in Philadelphia after flight canceled

Posted 11:14 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 11:56PM, December 28, 2016

GERMANTOWN -- The Germantown High School band is trying to get to Rome, Italy to perform -- but as of Wednesday, December 28th, more than half of them had been stuck in Philadelphia for 24 hours.

Their flight was canceled and the travel company has been trying to rebook.

Fortunately, the airline put them up in a hotel in the meantime.

"It`s been a frustrating time for the students and the parents and staff we have here in Philadelphia -- but they`ve handled it well and we`re all excited to get moving (Thursday)," Jonathan Bell, Germantown High School band director said.

They will get on a bus to JFK in New York Thursday at 4:00 a.m. and they should land in Rome at about midnight Friday.

Their first performance is Saturday.

