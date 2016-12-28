“God sent him to me:” Santa buys foreclosed home — returns it to owner; and that’s not all!

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — With a knock on the door and a hearty cheer, Santa Claus showed up on David Batts’ doorstep on December 22nd with some toys — and something else.

Santa Claus: “Merry Christmas! What’s your name?”

Batts: “Dave Batts.”

Santa Claus: “Dave Batts? Well — that’s the name that’s on this piece of paper!”

It wasn’t just any piece of paper. It was the deed for Batts’ house.

A few months prior, the family lost their home to foreclosure.

“I’ve been in this house since 1969. That’s a long time,” Batts said.

With such a rich history in the neighborhood, the family didn’t want to leave — so they’d been talking with the person who bought their house. That person may or may not have been the man behind the Santa Claus beard on December 22nd.

“God sent him to me. This is God’s work, and I believe this,” Batts said.

The family thought they might be able to buy the house at some point down the road — but Santa decided to speed up the process. Santa presented Batts with the deed to the house, paid in full.

And that wasn’t all…

Santa Claus: “There’s $100.”

Batts: “Oh my God…”

Santa Claus offered the family a $100 bill for each of their nine grandchildren.

For the Batts family, it was a very merry Christmas indeed.