× Gunnarsson picks up first career shutout as Admirals beat Iowa Wild 3-0

MILWAUKEE — Jonas Gunnarsson stopped all 25 shots he saw to pick up his first career shutout as the Admirals took a 3-0 win over the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night, December 28th at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The loss snapped a three-game losing streak for Milwaukee.

The Admirals got off to a good start as Mike Liambas cleaned up the rebound of the shot of newcomer Rick Pinkston for his third goal of the season 6:30 into the game.

Freddy Gaudreau pushed the Ads lead to two with a power-play tally just 1:14 into the second. Gaudreau swooped in from the right wing and took a centering pass from Matt White, took the puck from his forehand to backhand and then went top shelf over Iowa goalie Alex Stalock.

Justin Kirkland scored his first goal as an Admiral gave the Admirals a 3-0 lead with 2:16 gone in the third period. Kirkland fired a slapper from the top of the left circle that Stalock got a pad on, but not enough as the puck trickled by and into the net.

That was more than enough for Gunnarsson, who improved to 2-2-1 on the season.

The Admirals are off on Thursday before heading to Chicago on Friday night for their third Amtrak Rivalry game in eight days. The Ads return home next Tuesday night at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.